Monitoring plan evolved to avert electrocution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) Education department has evolved a comprehensive monitoring plan to avert incidents of electrocution in schools.

A spokesman of the education department told APP here on Wednesday that Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants would visit schools and check water coolers, motors, iron pipes and other electricity appliances.

They would immediately report to district monitoring office in case of short-circuiting or defect in any electric item of schools.

The school heads would also be bound to point any short-circuiting items under their respective supervision to prevent any untoward incident, he added.