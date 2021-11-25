UrduPoint.com

Monitoring Plays Key Role In Preventing Accidents: CEO IESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:29 PM

Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said monitoring played an important role in preventing accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said monitoring played an important role in preventing accidents.

"The use of state-of-the-art technology, quality training and courses in the power distribution company is an important need of the 21st Century, which benefits not only the employees working in the companies but also the consumers directly," he expressed these views while distributing certificates to drivers, LS, linemen and assistant linemen who completed bucket training at here IESCO Regional Training Center.

The IESCO chief said that as head of the company his priority was to protect IESCO staff from accidents while working on line.

For the first time in the company's history more than 60 state-of-the-art bucket cranes were procured and handed over to field offices, he added.

The IESCO Chief said that his mission was to make IESCO a truly customer friendly and accident free company.

Chief Engineer Mian Dilawar Shah and Sardar Liaqat President IESCO Engineering Association also addressed on the occasion.

Later, certificates were distributed among the employees who achieved prominent positions during the training.

