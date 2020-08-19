UrduPoint.com
Monitoring Process For Reviewing Constituencies' Delimitation Completed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The provincial election commission has completed monitoring process for reviewing delimitation of Constituencies in village and neighborhood councils ahead of local government elections.

The Commission had formed seven monitoring teams comprising senior officers for seven divisions of the province and they visited the districts from August 5 to 10 to perform the task.

The monitoring teams have sent their district wise reports to the provincial election commissioner, said a press release.

According to schedule, the lists of initial delimitation of constituencies would be published on August 21 for public to submit objections and suggestions to the Delimitation Authority by September 4.

The decisions on objections and suggestions would be made by September 19.

The Delimitation Authority would inform the delimitations' committees by September 26 while final lists of constituencies' delimitation would be announced on September 27.

