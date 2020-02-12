UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monitoring Room In Health Dept Working To Keep Vigilance On Coronavirus: Capt (R) Muhammad Usman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:33 PM

Monitoring room in Health dept working to keep vigilance on coronavirus: Capt (R) Muhammad Usman

A monitoring room is working in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department of Punjab to keep vigilance on the emerging situation of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A monitoring room is working in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department of Punjab to keep vigilance on the emerging situation of coronavirus.

A source associated with the Health department said that Secretary Primary Healthcare Capt (R) Muhammad Usman has also inspected this monitoring room which is working round the clock.

This room is piling up data related to screening of all the airports of the country particularly Punjab to update the situation.

Meanwhile, a leader of YDA Dr. Salman Haseeb while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that doctors community is ready to cooperate with the government at all levels to tackle any situation in case of coronavirus and wants just security during the performance of their duty.

Related Topics

Punjab All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Jebel Haf ..

20 minutes ago

LNA Blocking UN Flights in Libya to Hinder Mediati ..

1 minute ago

Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Sciences an ..

1 minute ago

Fitch Downgrades Russia-Based EN+ Group to 'B+' Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Troops Moving Rocket Artillery Systems to ..

7 minutes ago

Dr.Yasmin, others meet Chief Minister Punjab

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.