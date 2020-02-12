Monitoring room in Health dept working to keep vigilance on coronavirus: Capt (R) Muhammad Usman

A monitoring room is working in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department of Punjab to keep vigilance on the emerging situation of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A monitoring room is working in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department of Punjab to keep vigilance on the emerging situation of coronavirus.

A source associated with the Health department said that Secretary Primary Healthcare Capt (R) Muhammad Usman has also inspected this monitoring room which is working round the clock.

This room is piling up data related to screening of all the airports of the country particularly Punjab to update the situation.

Meanwhile, a leader of YDA Dr. Salman Haseeb while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that doctors community is ready to cooperate with the government at all levels to tackle any situation in case of coronavirus and wants just security during the performance of their duty.