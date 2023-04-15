UrduPoint.com

Monitoring Security Situation, In Contact With Pakistanis In Khartoum: FO

April 15, 2023

Monitoring security situation, in contact with Pakistanis in Khartoum: FO

The Foreign Office on Saturday said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan and the Pakistani mission was in contact with Pakistanis living in Khartoum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Foreign Office on Saturday said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan and the Pakistani mission was in contact with Pakistanis living in Khartoum.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We are closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan.

There are around a thousand Pakistanis in Khartoum. Our Mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety."

