Monitoring Security Situation, In Contact With Pakistanis In Khartoum: FO
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 08:02 PM
The Foreign Office on Saturday said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan and the Pakistani mission was in contact with Pakistanis living in Khartoum
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Foreign Office on Saturday said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan and the Pakistani mission was in contact with Pakistanis living in Khartoum.
In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We are closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan.
There are around a thousand Pakistanis in Khartoum. Our Mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety."