Monitoring, Surveillance Of Anti-dengue Activities To Be Enhanced: Health Minister

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:16 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that monitoring and surveillance of anti dengue activities will be enhanced

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that monitoring and surveillance of anti dengue activities will be enhanced.

Chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Friday, she said that all institutions were jointly working on controlling dengue.

She said that anti-dengue activities were needed to be scaled up during monsoon season. She directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure compliance with DEAG standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She urged the people to keep their homes, offices and shops clean.

She said that Railways colonies had to be especially looked after and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) must ensure cleanliness of green belts and parks. She also directed to initiate public awareness campaigns.

She said that quality of monitoring and surveillance was needed to be improved.

On the occasion, Punjab's Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said that special measures were being taken at shrines and mosques to prevent dengue.

Earlier, the Health Minister reviewed anti dengue activities in the province and Secretary P&SH Department presented progress to the Minister.

