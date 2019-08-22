UrduPoint.com
Monitoring System For Improving Land Record Centres' Performance In Faisalabad

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:07 PM

Monitoring system for improving land record centres' performance in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : A monitoring system is being introduced for bringing improvement in the performance of land record centres across district.

District monitoring teams will pay surprise visits to the centres for making them more beneficial for people, said Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, assistant director Land Record and others.

He said a plan was under consideration for setting up centres at all 33 'Qanoon-Go' circles level to facilitate people.

He directed for completing computerization of revenue record task at the earliest.

