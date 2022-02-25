Monitoring system introduced to ensure timely completion of development projects in AJK

The government of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday decided to implement an effective monitoring system for timely completion of mass public welfare development projects in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) : The government of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday decided to implement an effective monitoring system for timely completion of mass public welfare development projects in the state.

Decision to this effect was taken in a high level review meeting of the Local Government and Rural Development Department held in the State metropolis with the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in the Chair.

The meeting reviewed Rs 2008.2 million worth development schemes in various public welfare sectors.

The Secretary Local Government and Rural Development briefed the prime minister about the development budget and development projects of the Local Government Department.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Secretary Local Government Ejaz Ahmed Khan and other concerned senior officials.

"An effective monitoring system would be implemented for timely and standard completion of development schemes," the meeting decided.

"Work on ongoing projects will be expedited. An effective accountability process will be initiated within the department," was also declared. It was also decided at the meeting that schemes would be identified in a timely manner to ensure timely utilization of the local government budget.

Addressing the review meeting, the prime minister said ,"Department of Local Government is of core importance in providing basic services to the people of the state. We strive to provide facilities to every household in AJK including water, road, electricity and other standard amenities." Most of the population of AJK settled in rural areas. The trend of migration towards cities can be reduced, he said.

The prime minister directed the Local Government Department to ensure transparency in the disposal of the development budget at all costs.

The Local Government Department should effectively monitor the development schemes so that timely completion of projects as well as proper disposal of budget be possible. Bogus schemes will not be tolerated, he warned.

He said that equitable distribution of funds should be ensured in all Constituencies for the provision of basic facilities to the people. Complete data of approved and completed projects should be kept safe and projects should be documented.

The Prime Minister said that there is no shortage of funds for the development and prosperity of the state.