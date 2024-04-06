Monitoring team inspects prices of edibles in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following directives of the provincial government, the price monitoring team of the district administration visited various markets of the city and checked the prices of edibles

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Following directives of the provincial government, the price monitoring team of the district administration visited various markets of the city and checked the prices of edibles.

The team visited shops of vegetables and fruits, and bakeries to check prices and inspect the quality of food items.

Shopkeepers were also penalized for ignoring directives of the district administration to display price lists.

The district administration also warned action against violators and directed shopkeepers to maintain hygienic conditions in their business places.

APP/arq/mds/