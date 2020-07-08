UrduPoint.com
Monitoring Team Visits Health Institutions, Inspects Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:24 PM

In compliance of guidelines from Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab and Directorate General Health Services (DGHC), monitoring team Wednesday visited Health Institutions for the purpose of monitoring and supervision of healthcare activities

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :In compliance of guidelines from Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab and Directorate General Health Services (DGHC), monitoring team Wednesday visited Health Institutions for the purpose of monitoring and supervision of healthcare activities.

The team comprised of Dr Sohail Rana , Pharmacist Sharjeel and Finance Manager Ali Raza which was also accompanied by CEO Health Attock Dr Sohail Ijaz Awan .

The team visited different health facilities in Attock , Hazro and other tehsils of the district specifically DHQ Hospital Attock and other health centers to check and monitor the health facilities being provided to the people and the functionality of the health equipment.

The team also inspected and verified the record of the health facilities . The team directed the concerned officers to ensure attendance and punctuality of the staff, better working environment and functionality of the health equipment.

The team checked EPI ( Extended Program for Immunisation) & Medicines stock registers and emphasized the importance of cold chain and management of medicines equipment inventory.

The team expressed its satisfaction over the performance of the health facilities and emphasised upon bringing further improvement in it.

Earlier CEO Health Attock Dr Sohail Ejaz briefed the team about the health centers working across the district , their performance and short coming being faced .

