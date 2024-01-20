Monitoring Teams Continue Action Over Violations
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) District monitoring officers and teams continued on Saturday action over violation of the elections code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for transparent conduct of the general election.
According to a press release, issued by the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab here on Saturday, District monitoring officer Multan, issued notice to candidate Hamid Ali Bhatti for violation of code of conduct in NA 153 Multan.
District monitoring officer Nankana Sahib issued notice to candidate Naushir Mann for wall chalking during election campaign. Candidate Daniyal Aziz from NA-75 Narowal was also issued notice for pasting posters on the walls, it added.
The press release stated that pena flexes and other promotional materials were removed from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Nankana, Kasur, Lahore and Multan.
The press release further stated that so far 400 complaints of violation of code of conduct in Punjab province had been resolved in accordance with the law by taking immediate action. In this regard, warnings and notices were issued to those who violated the code of conduct.
During the election campaign, over size advertising material is being removed immediately and necessary action is being taken, it added.
District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams have been appointed in all the districts of the province to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the political parties and candidates.
The teams are actively working and reports are being sent to the Election Commission on daily basis.
Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Ajaz Anwer Chauhan had issued important instructions to all district monitoring officers, directing them to strictly implement the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, in their respective districts and take immediate impartial action as per law.
A provincial control room has been established to register complaints in the Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab, which is active 24 hours a day for redressal of election complaints. The public may contact one the following numbers for any kind of election complaints: 042-99212620. 042-99212209”, fax number “042-99211021” and email address "[email protected]"
Recent Stories
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab police get APC vehicles2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China stood together to safeguard common interests: Sun Weidong12 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress on Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences project22 minutes ago
-
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!38 minutes ago
-
CM meets differently-abled persons at tea hotel52 minutes ago
-
CM inspects robotic stalls of students at Crescent School Shadman52 minutes ago
-
PML-N to provide relief to people after winning polls: Maryam1 hour ago
-
Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft nabbed1 hour ago
-
Dr Firdous urges people to stamp 'eagle' on Feb 81 hour ago
-
Health minister oversees progress at Children's Hospital revamping project1 hour ago
-
Health minister stresses giving all citizens access to healthy medication1 hour ago
-
UAF revising curriculum of its degree programs: VC Dr Iqrar1 hour ago