Monitoring Teams continue action over violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) District monitoring officers and teams continued on Saturday action over violation of the elections code of conduct, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for transparent conduct of the general election.

According to a press release, issued by the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab here on Saturday, District monitoring officer Multan, issued notice to candidate Hamid Ali Bhatti for violation of code of conduct in NA 153 Multan.

District monitoring officer Nankana Sahib issued notice to candidate Naushir Mann for wall chalking during election campaign. Candidate Daniyal Aziz from NA-75 Narowal was also issued notice for pasting posters on the walls, it added.

The press release stated that pena flexes and other promotional materials were removed from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Nankana, Kasur, Lahore and Multan.

The press release further stated that so far 400 complaints of violation of code of conduct in Punjab province had been resolved in accordance with the law by taking immediate action. In this regard, warnings and notices were issued to those who violated the code of conduct.

During the election campaign, over size advertising material is being removed immediately and necessary action is being taken, it added.

District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams have been appointed in all the districts of the province to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the political parties and candidates.

The teams are actively working and reports are being sent to the Election Commission on daily basis.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Ajaz Anwer Chauhan had issued important instructions to all district monitoring officers, directing them to strictly implement the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission, in their respective districts and take immediate impartial action as per law.

A provincial control room has been established to register complaints in the Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab, which is active 24 hours a day for redressal of election complaints. The public may contact one the following numbers for any kind of election complaints: 042-99212620. 042-99212209”, fax number “042-99211021” and email address "[email protected]"