Monitoring Teams Deployed To Check Food Quality Being Provided To Hujjaj: DG Hajj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:21 PM

Monitoring teams deployed to check food quality being provided to Hujjaj: DG Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Several monitoring teams have been working in Makkah Mukarma to monitor and check the quality of food being served to Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims, Director General Hajj, Dr Sajid Yousfani said Thursday.

In a telephonic conversation with APP from Makkah, he said a food coordinator and an assistant food coordinator have been deployed in each catering company to ensure quality of food. Two people monitor the cooking process and quality of the catering company's kitchen.

� � � � He said the whole process including cooking, packing and distribution of food is completed with special focus on hygiene.

� � � He said kitchen is sealed in case of any complaint. The ministry had hired the services of 13 catering companies after strict check.

Commenting on the complaints of low quality food, he admitted that there could be an issue of taste with some hujjaj, he asked the hujjaj to lodge complaint against quality of food any time.

Monitoring teams would not only address their complaints but also take strict action against the company.

He said 24 Hours Complaint Management System has also been set up to resolve problems of Hujjaj.

A dedicated Call Centre has been established in Makkah to receive complaints of Pakistani pilgrims round the clock. Hujajj can call to lodge complaints or queries on toll free number 8001166622 from within Saudi Arabia, while +966125500418 can be dialed from Pakistan or any other part of the world. A complaint is automatically lodged and fed in the computerized Hajj Management System as soon as it landed at the Call Center from where it is forwarded to concerned department for redressal.

