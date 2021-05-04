Monitoring teams to ensure NPIs implementation during May 8-16: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to formulate monitoring teams at federal, provincial and district levels to ensure implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) from May 8-16.

The forum decided that during the period all business and shops would remain closed with few exceptions like food outlets, grocery stores, paramedics, petrol pumps and bakeries etc.

The forum was informed that there would be a complete ban on tourism for both locals and outsiders. All tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls, all hotels and restaurants in or around tourist or picnic spots would remain closed.

Travel nodes leading to tourist or picnic spots both in hilly spots of Northern Areas and sea views or beaches in south would also be closed. However, locals especially the people of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be allowed to travel back home.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan was also present in the meeting.