Monitoring Under Way To Ensure Supply Of Subsidised Flour

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Monitoring under way to ensure supply of subsidised flour

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that monitoring is under way to ensure supply of subsidised flour to people across the district.

According to a handout, the deputy commissioner said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar visited trucking points at Clock Tower Chowk Cantt, Ghazipur, Murray College Road, Imam Sahib Darbar and got information about the supply according to the demand.

He said that in Tehsil Pasrur, Assistant Commissioner Qamar Mehmood Manj visited the sale points Satra Mor Pasrur, Chowk Khokhran Pasrur and sale point Daska Mor Pasrur where the sale of flour was going on under the supervision of the food Department staff.

District Food Controller Azmat Ali also visited various trucking points, checked the quality and quantity of flour supplied there and issued instructions to the staff.

