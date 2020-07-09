UrduPoint.com
Monitoring Underway To Control Spread Of Dengue Larvae: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:07 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Thursday said that strict monitoring of anti-dengue teams was underway to control the spread of dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Thursday said that strict monitoring of anti-dengue teams was underway to control the spread of dengue larvae.

During a visit of Fatima colony in Chakri area to inspect anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He warned that action would be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance during the campaign.

The DC urged the citizens to cooperate with the field staff for completing wiping out the dangerous disease.

