Monitoring underway to control the spread of dengue;DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq on Monday said that strict monitoring of anti-dengue teams is underway to control the spread of dengue spread.

During a visit to Dhama Syeda area to inspect anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

He warned that action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance during the campaign.

The DC urged citizens to cooperate with the field staff to complete wipe out the dangerous disease.