UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monitoring,supervision Mechanism Devised To Keep Private Hajj Under Strict Vigil

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

Monitoring,supervision mechanism devised to keep private hajj under strict vigil

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised an effective monitoring and supervision mechanism in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to check/review the performance of private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) during hajj 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised an effective monitoring and supervision mechanism in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to check/review the performance of private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) during hajj 2020. According to Hajj Policy 2020, the monitoring mechanism of private hajj packages has been strengthened to keep strict vigil over private hajj packages.

Monitoring team deployed in Saudi Arabia during Hajj operation will meet the hujjaj of each HGO and obtain their first hand feedback.

The complaints against HGOs would be submitted to Complaint Disposal Committee (CDC) in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

CDC will resolve minor complaints against the HGOs in KSA and refer other complaints to CDC Pakistan for resolving.

Appeals against the decision of CDC, KSA and CDC, Pakistan will be heard by Appellate Committee in Pakistan. The Secretary's Inspection Team would also monitor Hajj operations to improve the quality of services.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi Arabia 2020

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOJK, a grave violation of i ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish Prosecutors Ask for Acquittal for 5 Suspec ..

42 seconds ago

European stocks diverge at open

44 seconds ago

Beijing hospital confirms nervous system infection ..

14 minutes ago

Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

14 minutes ago

China uses stem cell therapy to treat severe COVID ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.