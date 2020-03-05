Monitoring,supervision mechanism devised to keep private hajj under strict vigil

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised an effective monitoring and supervision mechanism in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to check/review the performance of private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) during hajj 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised an effective monitoring and supervision mechanism in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to check/review the performance of private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) during hajj 2020. According to Hajj Policy 2020, the monitoring mechanism of private hajj packages has been strengthened to keep strict vigil over private hajj packages.

Monitoring team deployed in Saudi Arabia during Hajj operation will meet the hujjaj of each HGO and obtain their first hand feedback.

The complaints against HGOs would be submitted to Complaint Disposal Committee (CDC) in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

CDC will resolve minor complaints against the HGOs in KSA and refer other complaints to CDC Pakistan for resolving.

Appeals against the decision of CDC, KSA and CDC, Pakistan will be heard by Appellate Committee in Pakistan. The Secretary's Inspection Team would also monitor Hajj operations to improve the quality of services.

