Monkey Pox Isolation Wards Set Up At CMC Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Monkey pox isolation wards set up at CMC Hospital

Government hospitals have started setting up isolation wards in anticipation of the possible spread of Monkeypox (mpox) virus

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Government hospitals have started setting up isolation wards in anticipation of the possible spread of Monkeypox (mpox) virus.

On the instructions of the Sindh Health Minister and Provincial Secretary Health, Medical Superintendent, CMC Hospital Larkana established separate 10-bed each isolation wards for men and women in view of the fear of monkeypox virus.

Superintendent, CMC Hospitals Larkana Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Tunio said that not a single monkeypox case has so far been reported at this facility.

He said that they have arranged staff training and patient awareness programs, while staff members are being provided with all equipment, including hand sanitizers, gloves, masks and gowns.

Director Health Services Larkana division Dr.

Abdul Sattar Shaikh, DHO Larkana Dr. Syed Athar Shah and others on Friday visited monkeypox virus isolation wards and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients according to the possible situation of monkeypox virus and special instructions were given to the staff and doctors to take special care of the patients of the virus.

On such orders of the health secretary, Dr. Gulzar Tunio said we have made separate arrangements for patients suffering from monkeypox virus and strict instructions have been given to the staff to be present at all times in the wards.

On this occasion, AMS CMC teaching hospital Dr. Mukhtiar Ali Dhamrah, DMS Dr. Hafeezullah Abro, Dr. Syed Ali Sarwar Shah and other doctors and paramedical staff were also present.

