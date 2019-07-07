UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon, A Season To Rejoice In A Kitchen Garden Teeming With Veggies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

Monsoon, a season to rejoice in a kitchen garden teeming with veggies

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :The Monsoon waves have started penetrating into the country's horizons in the month of July and soon the moisture laden air will grip most of the country including the twin cities, thus creating an ideal atmosphere for seasonal plantation.

Myriad varieties of fruits and vegetables can be sown during the season, when the hovering danger of sun blight is almost over, the abundance of moisture in the air and soil after the expected drenching monsoon season will help in fast growth of hybrid and local vegetable seedlings.

The local grafted fruit plants including peach, apricot, plum, orange, mango, citrus, lemon, jamun, Japanese Persimmon, guava, phalsa (grewia asiatica) etc, besides, different kinds of grapevines including Black Prince, Red Rubby, Kishmish, Gola, Chinese white and if provided with ideal environment and protection, the much sought after Sundar Khani can be successfully cultivated in partial shade. These grapevines are available with seeds or seedless varieties costing Rs. 300 to Rs.1000 depending upon the size of grapevine.

The white Apple plant is also an exception in the hilly terrain of Islamabad which can adequately bloom if provided partial shade from scorching sun of summer season.

On the veggie front, heat tolerant gourds, pumpkins, bottle gourd, okra, aubergine or brinjal, green chillies, capsicum, tomatoes, onion and squash can grow rapidly in a soil well prepared with organic or mulched ingredients. Hybrid seeds easily available in twin cities should be preferred for their sustainability and growth.According to agri-experts, these veggies plants will go on yielding a plenty till October.

As the passion for growing kitchen garden has intensified worldwide, the same trend has also gripped the residents of the twin cities.

According to Liaqat Khan, caretaker of Mardan Nursery, the kitchen gardening requires a small stretch of fertile land and if you are not lucky to have it, proper mud pots and wooden crates could do wonders.

"Like in Egypt, rooftops could be utilized for growing seasonal vegetables. Such a fad though could be patience bearing business, but the outcome is tremendous and bringing down the expenditures of your kitchen expenses," Professor Sharafat comments.

A man can be elated to have a dish full of fresh veggies or fruit free from chemical fed varieties or grown on contaminated water.

Such healthy changes in the modern lifestyle also prompted mushroom growth of nurseries and green houses, offering numerous choices. More than a dozen nurseries on the Islamabad Highway near PWD chowk offer attractive fruit saplings brought from places like Swat, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Sargodha, Khanpur, Larkana, Kashmir and Balochistan.

Mulazim Hussain, a pride owner of a nursery-cum-garden spreading over three kanals of land at Sihala, said that he got ample and regular supply of fruits and vegetables, adequately meeting his domestic as well as business requirements.

Sharing his experience, he advised that residents should switch over to growing these daily use edibles at homes with proper planning and space utilization.

Zareen Gul, a sturdy looking gardener in his grey years, shared another tip from his years long experience that yearly rotation of vegetables, proper trimming and grafting of fruit trees, sunlight, irrigation and use of home prepared recipes for repulsion of pests can contribute a lot.

Related Topics

Squash Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Business Osama Bin Laden Water Swat China Egypt Orange Man Mardan Sargodha Larkana Same Mango Nowshera Khanpur July October Apple National University From

Recent Stories

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

13 minutes ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

39 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik to shortly give his stance over ..

52 minutes ago

Pakistani-British citizen alleges Nasir Butt of mu ..

59 minutes ago

PM Imran on two-day visit to Nathia Gali with fami ..

1 hour ago

Fear when PML-N will leak second video: Hamid Mir

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.