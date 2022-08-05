UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Activity Likely To Continue Till August 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Met Office, Peshawar has said that moisture laden monsoon winds are continuously penetrating and leading to increase the rainfall activity over the most parts of the province from August 6.

According to a dispatch issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to Deputy Commissioners here on Friday, under the influence of current weather system, scattered to widespread rain-thunderstorm accompanied by strong gusty winds (with isolated heavy falls) are likely in Chitral (upper & lower), Dir (upper & lower), Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan (upper, lower & Kolai Palas), Torghar, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, (north & south), Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan and Tank districts from August 6 to August 9, 2022 with occasional gaps.

Widespread to fairly widespread rain-thunderstorm accompanied by strong gusty winds (with scattered heavy falls) are very likely in Chitral (upper & lower), Dir (upper & lower), Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan (upper, lower & Kolai Palas), Torghar, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan (north & south), Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan and Tank districts from August 10 to August 13, 2022 with occasional gaps.

Possible impacts during the forecast period is that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in main cities while flash flooding in local Nullahs / main streams and hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Catchment areas of rivers and main nullahs may receive heavy downpour causing water level to rise significantly. Heavy rains / showers may cause land sliding in the vulnerable areas of the province.

Travelers and tourists have been advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

