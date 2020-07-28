UrduPoint.com
Monsoon Activity Likely To Strengthen In Next 48 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that monsoon activity is likely to strengthen over North & Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, besides, over upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System during the next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that monsoon activity is likely to strengthen over North & Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, besides, over upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System during the next 48 hours.

A fresh wet spell of Moderate intensity with few heavy falls is likely to start from Wednesday.

Currently, there is no riverine flood situation in the country. Present storage of Tarbela reservoir is 1.633 MAF which is 178.56 % lesser than the last year's storage on the same date with 33,000 cusecs water is discharging downstream Kotri.

Water level at Mangla reservoir is same as of yesterday's i.e 1228.80 feet (13.20 feet below MCL of 1242.00 feet).

As per FFD, Lahore, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet with Seasonal Low presently over Northern Balochistan.

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave earlier over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan.

Under the influence of prevailing Met conditions, for the next 24 hours, FFD's, Lahore, forecast predicts scattered thunderstorm/rain of Moderate Intensity with few Heavy Falls over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad & Sahiwal Divisions of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System.

Further to above, isolated thunderstorm/rain is also expected during the same period over D.G. Khan Division (Punjab), Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan Divisions (KP), Southern Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan.

