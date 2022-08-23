UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Activity To Bring More Rains In Country This Week; To Subside From Weekend

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Monsoon activity to bring more rains in country this week; to subside from weekend

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the onset of another monsoon activity, bringing rain with isolated heavy falls at various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the onset of another monsoon activity, bringing rain with isolated heavy falls at various parts of the country.

However the monsoon activity is likely to subside from the weekend.

A well marked low pressure (LPA) located over east Rajasthan (India) was likely to move northwest and approach Sindh from Tuesday.

Due to this strong weather system monsoon currents were penetrating the southern and the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from August 24-26 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 24-26 with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts: Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur on August 24 and 26.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from August 24-26.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on August 24 and 25.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from August 24-26.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Multan Weather Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Murree Alert Hyderabad Mansehra Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Jacobabad Thatta Badin Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Dir Karak Lakki Marwat Barkhan Bolan Dera Bugti Harnai Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Pishin Lasbela Loralai Skardu Awaran Ziarat Ghizer Tando Jam May August From Rains

Recent Stories

CPO holds meeting to review district's crime situa ..

CPO holds meeting to review district's crime situation

47 seconds ago
 Malaysian Ex-Prime Minister Fails to Overturn 12-Y ..

Malaysian Ex-Prime Minister Fails to Overturn 12-Year Sentence for Embezzlement ..

50 seconds ago
 US Air Force Servicewoman Arrested in Italy for Dr ..

US Air Force Servicewoman Arrested in Italy for Drunk Driving Killing of Teen - ..

9 minutes ago
 Record 1,295 Migrants Cross English Channel in Sma ..

Record 1,295 Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats in 1 Day - Defense Mi ..

9 minutes ago
 Wasay reiterates commitment to provide housing fac ..

Wasay reiterates commitment to provide housing facility to govt employees

10 minutes ago
 Islamic Relief on ground to help flood victims in ..

Islamic Relief on ground to help flood victims in Balochistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.