Monsoon activity to bring more rains in country this week; to subside from weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the onset of another monsoon activity, bringing rain with isolated heavy falls at various parts of the country.

However the monsoon activity is likely to subside from the weekend.

A well marked low pressure (LPA) located over east Rajasthan (India) was likely to move northwest and approach Sindh from Tuesday.

Due to this strong weather system monsoon currents were penetrating the southern and the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan from August 24-26 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 24-26 with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts: Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur on August 24 and 26.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from August 24-26.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on August 24 and 25.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from August 24-26.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.