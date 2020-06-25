Monsoon arrangements : inspection committee reviews performance of WASA machinery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Committee formed for inspection of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) machinery including disposal stations, dewatering sets and generators as step to review arrangements regarding monsoon season.

The Committee consisted on Superintending Engineer Public Health Engineering Zahoor Dogar, Director Engineering MDA Nazeer Chughtai and Director Engineering WASA Mushtaq Khan was constituted under the directions of Secretary Housing Punjab.

The inspection team paid visits to various disposal stations of the city along with WASA officials here on Thursday. The team also reviewed 12 suckers and 12 flusher vehicles at Gulgasht office.

Director Works Shahzad Munir briefed the officials about preparations regarding monsoon.

The team also made inspection of New Shah Shamas, old Shujabad and Farooqpura disposal STATIONS and expressed satisfaction over the performance of machinery.

