Monsoon Contingency Plan To Be Strictly Implemented: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera circle Amir Afaq Sunday directed the department concerned to implement contingency plan in letter and spirit to effectively deal with any emergency situation in wake of monsoon rains.

He directed the deputy commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan to utilize all available resources for ensuring measures that proved helpful in preventing any untoward incident in wake of the ongoing rain spell.

He said that concrete steps should be taken for extending relief to people in case of emergency in wake of current spell of rains and added that relief and rescue activities should be further expedited.

The current spell of rains have added the miseries to people of the district especially living in low-lying areas. People in areas where roads are under construction suffered a lot due to accumulation of rain water at patches.

He was of the view that relevant departments should fulfill their duties by deputing staff to pump out water from roads and streets during such incessant rains.

