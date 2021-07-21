UrduPoint.com
Monsoon Currents Penetrating Upper, Central Parts Of Country: Met Office

Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Monsoon currents penetrating upper, central parts of country: Met office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Rain wind-thundershower would likely to persist in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period. However, hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Kashmir: Rawalakot 89, Muzaffarabad (A/P 32, City 24), Kotli 21, Garhi Dupatta 07, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 80, Golra 76, Z/P 38, A/P & Bokra 01), Hafizabad 73, Joharabad 71, Gujranwala 61, Faisalabad 49, Jhang 57, T T Singh 55, Okara 41, Sialkot (City 31 & A/P 23), Lahore (A/P 31 & City 32), Sargodha 28, Bhakkar 23, Sahiwal 22, Gujrat 20, Murree 18, Mandi Bahauddin 17, Noorpur Thal, Narowal 15, Kot Addu 12, Kasur 11, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 09 & Chaklala 04), Layyah, Mangla 09, Jhelum 07, Khanewal 06, Chakwal 03, Multan (A/P 02), Attock 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 68, Balakot 28, Dir (Upper 19 & Lower 05), Kalam 19, Pattan 18, Kakul 15, Parachinar 10, D I Khan (A/P 09 & City 08), Peshawar (A/P 09 & City 03), Bannu 07, Mirkhani, 05, Drosh & Saidu Sharif 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 26, Bagrote 24, Gupis 17, Gilgit 13, Bunji 09, Chillas 02, Astore 01 and Balochistan: Kohlu 03.

The maximum temperatures recorded were; Sibbi 45°C, Dadu and Turbat 44°C.

