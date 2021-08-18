UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Currents Penetrating Upper Parts To Strengthen From Thursday Night

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

Weak monsoon currents penetrating upper parts of the country are likely to strengthen from Thursday night and are expected to bring rainfall in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Weak monsoon currents penetrating upper parts of the country are likely to strengthen from Thursday night and are expected to bring rainfall in various parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, mainly hot and humid weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad and upper Punjab during evening/night.

The synoptic situation has revealed that weak monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen on Thursday evening or night.

During the last 24 hours,the rainfall recorded in Gujranwala was 05 mm and Drosh 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi 43 C, Dalbandin, Sibbi, Okara and Dadu 42 C.

