UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Currents To Penetrate In Pakistan: Met Office

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:12 PM

Monsoon currents to penetrate in Pakistan: Met Office

The Tibetan-High pressure is fully matured and likely to persists at the normal position during the next couple of weeks and as a result monsoon currents will continue to penetrate in Pakistan during the next two weeks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Tibetan-High pressure is fully matured and likely to persists at the normal position during the next couple of weeks and as a result monsoon currents will continue to penetrate in Pakistan during the next two weeks.

In its weekly report, the Research and Development division of Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday noted that the abnormally displaced Arabian Sub-tropical High-pressure area has weakened and now located in the west of Iran (over Iraq and adjoining areas).

A moderate westerly wave is likely to affect the northern half of Pakistan from Thursday to Saturday that may interact with monsoon currents over KP, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iran Punjab Iraq May From

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain are officially engaged!

12 minutes ago

Dubai Economy resolves 17,768 consumer complaints ..

12 minutes ago

Mehmood-ur-Rashid grieved at plane crash

3 minutes ago

Over 431 VIPs challan for road violation in capita ..

3 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of EFU General Insurance

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for intr ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.