Monsoon currents to penetrate in Pakistan: Met Office

The Tibetan-High pressure is fully matured and likely to persists at the normal position during the next couple of weeks and as a result monsoon currents will continue to penetrate in Pakistan during the next two weeks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Tibetan-High pressure is fully matured and likely to persists at the normal position during the next couple of weeks and as a result monsoon currents will continue to penetrate in Pakistan during the next two weeks.

In its weekly report, the Research and Development division of Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday noted that the abnormally displaced Arabian Sub-tropical High-pressure area has weakened and now located in the west of Iran (over Iraq and adjoining areas).

A moderate westerly wave is likely to affect the northern half of Pakistan from Thursday to Saturday that may interact with monsoon currents over KP, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.