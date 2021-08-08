Monsoon currents to penetrate upper parts of country during next few days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in the upper parts during the next few days.

A westerly wave was also present over western and upper parts of the country.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was in Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 30 mm, Shamsabad 22), Islamabad (Zero Point 21, Saidpur 02), Narowal 17, Jhelum 10, Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 08, Mughal Pura, Tajpura 04, Shahi Qila, Airport, City 01). Mangla 08, Gujrat 07, Murree 04, Gujranwala 03, Chakwal 02, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 11, Upper 04), Malam Jabba 04, Parachinar 03, Takht Bai 01 and Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Nokkundi 43 C, Bahawalnagar and Sibbi 42 C.