Monsoon currents to penetrate upper parts; produce rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Monsoon currents are likely to reach upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday evening or night that would bring rain in the upper parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation,continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However monsoon currents reaching upper and central parts of the country will persist during the week.

The rain recorded during the last 24 hours was 10mm in Mithi.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu 45 C, Mohenjo-daro and Nokkundi 42 C.