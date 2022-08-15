UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Drive Starts In KP; Measures Being Taken For Protection Of Saplings: Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment and Forest Muhammad Ishtiaq on Monday said that monsoon plantation drive had already been started in the province and pragmatic measures were being taken for protection of the saplings

Addressing the monsoon plantation drive here, he said that the Southern districts of the province and North forest region-II and Malakand region-III had fertile land and compatible weather condition for the new saplings.

He said that forest department would provide free saplings to the citizens for planting them on their personal property.

The minister urged media to help the department in creating awareness among masses about the importance of forests in curbing the environmental pollution and adverse effects of climate change.

He said that 1.18 billion plants had already been planted across the province under Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project.

