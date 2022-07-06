Monsoon heavy rains cause 77 deaths, 85 injured so far: NDMA

As many as 77 people died and 85 got injured during various disasters occurred due to heavy monsoon spell since June 14 that lashed out various parts of the country also causing life and property damages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 77 people died and 85 got injured during various disasters occurred due to heavy monsoon spell since June 14 that lashed out various parts of the country also causing life and property damages.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a detailed daily situation report highlighting 12 hours of damages occurred from July 5 to July 6.

The report underlined that no threat or loss was reported in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in Balochistan, a flashflood situation was encountered in Quetta where no damage was reported whereas a women died due to flashflood in Qilla Saifullah.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)'s Mardan district one male got injured due to roof collapse and a house got partially damaged.

In Upper Chitral, the body of a female who drowned into Harchin Nullah on July 3 has been recovered.

However, a house got partially damaged due to glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), in Mansehra a female died due to flash flood whereas in North Waziristan, two females died and a male got injured in a house collapse.

However, seven houses got fully damaged. In District Kurrum, a vehicle was washed away due to flashflood resulting into injury of a male.

Due to heavy rains, in Punjab's Rawalpindi District a boy who drowned yesterday in Nullah Lai was not yet recovered.

In Sindh, a male died due to electrocution, in the area of Police Station Kaleri of District South Karachi.

In Gilgit Baltistan's District Ghizer four persons died and two were missing whereas a person was reported injured due to flash flood in village Sherqilla.

Moreover, on July 6, Juglot Skardu Road (JSR) was reported blocked at multiple locations. In District Ghanche, a flashflood was reported in Village Haldi Nullah Mashabrum whereas no damages were reported.

Moreover, a foot bridge got damaged in Gagulo Sikxum, Saltaro due to flashflood whereas the road to Gowardi still blocked for heavy traffic.

In the Federal capital territory (ICT), the missing person who drowned while rescuing four children on July 5 near Korang Nullah, was yet to be recovered.