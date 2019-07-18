Monsoon kicks off: Muhammad Hanif

DG Met office and weather expert Muhammad Hanif Thursday said that moderate rain spell was expected to continue in Upper Punjab in coming couple of days including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :DG Met office and weather expert Muhammad Hanif Thursday said that moderate rain spell was expected to continue in Upper Punjab in coming couple of days including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

While talking to ptv, he said that the intensity of rain spell would be increased in the coming week as Monsoon season was expected to set in completely during the next week,adding the weather would remain pleasant in the northern areas as the local valleys would receive little rain shower.

He said that heavy rain fall was expected in Potohar region and Southern Punjab cities including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad and Multan during the next week,adding the spell would bring flood in nullahs and canals.

The expected rains in southern Punjab would be beneficial for the crops as rains in Gujranwala had provided sufficient water to rice crop,he mentioned.

A few days ago, it rained in some parts of eastern Balochistan including Sibbi but the whole province would get more rain in monsoon spell,he added.