'Monsoon management a shared responsibility,' says Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani Friday, said the government has worked to clear nullahs since June but highlighted that encroachments around nullahs have hindered the drainage system, calling on citizens to avoid dumping garbage and stressing that effective monsoon crisis management requires collective efforts from all stakeholders.

While in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, the Sindh Minister has expressed concern over the persistent drainage issues in Karachi, emphasizing that despite the government’s efforts to clear nullahs since June, the problem continues due to widespread encroachments and irresponsible public behavior.

Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the monsoon situation this year is "totally under control" due to proactive measures taken by the government.

He emphasized that the administration is taking all possible steps to prevent urban flooding, including the cleaning of major nullahs and drainage channels.

However, he warned that persistent encroachments around nullahs and the public’s habit of dumping garbage throughout the year continue to undermine the city’s drainage system.

“No matter how much we clean, if people keep throwing waste in nullahs, the system will collapse again,” he stated.

Ghani also urged all political parties to set aside differences and work collectively in the public interest rather than engaging in blame games.

He stressed that effective monsoon crisis management is not the sole responsibility of the government but requires cooperation from every stakeholder, including citizens, political groups and local bodies.

“This is a shared responsibility, he said, adding, criticism alone will not fix the problem, action and unity

will.”

He pointed out that many nullahs remain choked not because of a lack of cleaning but due to structures illegally built along their banks, which restrict water flow and block access for proper maintenance.

Responding to a query, Ghani also criticized the public for consistently dumping garbage into nullahs throughout the year, which leads to severe blockages during the monsoon season.

“The government can only do so much,” he stated. “Without public cooperation and action against encroachments, no drainage system can function effectively.”

Responding to another query, Ghani said the government is also considering long-term solutions to tackle future crises, including water reservation strategies, well digging and improved urban planning.