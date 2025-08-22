'Monsoon Management A Shared Responsibility,' Says Saeed Ghani
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani Friday, said the government has worked to clear nullahs since June but highlighted that encroachments around nullahs have hindered the drainage system, calling on citizens to avoid dumping garbage and stressing that effective monsoon crisis management requires collective efforts from all stakeholders.
While in an exclusive conversation with a local news channel, the Sindh Minister has expressed concern over the persistent drainage issues in Karachi, emphasizing that despite the government’s efforts to clear nullahs since June, the problem continues due to widespread encroachments and irresponsible public behavior.
Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the monsoon situation this year is "totally under control" due to proactive measures taken by the government.
He emphasized that the administration is taking all possible steps to prevent urban flooding, including the cleaning of major nullahs and drainage channels.
However, he warned that persistent encroachments around nullahs and the public’s habit of dumping garbage throughout the year continue to undermine the city’s drainage system.
“No matter how much we clean, if people keep throwing waste in nullahs, the system will collapse again,” he stated.
Ghani also urged all political parties to set aside differences and work collectively in the public interest rather than engaging in blame games.
He stressed that effective monsoon crisis management is not the sole responsibility of the government but requires cooperation from every stakeholder, including citizens, political groups and local bodies.
“This is a shared responsibility, he said, adding, criticism alone will not fix the problem, action and unity
will.”
He pointed out that many nullahs remain choked not because of a lack of cleaning but due to structures illegally built along their banks, which restrict water flow and block access for proper maintenance.
Responding to a query, Ghani also criticized the public for consistently dumping garbage into nullahs throughout the year, which leads to severe blockages during the monsoon season.
“The government can only do so much,” he stated. “Without public cooperation and action against encroachments, no drainage system can function effectively.”
Responding to another query, Ghani said the government is also considering long-term solutions to tackle future crises, including water reservation strategies, well digging and improved urban planning.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 August 2025
SK Hydro expands flagship education program
PTI always created hurdles in dialogue: Rana
PERA launches operation against encroachments in Chiniot
Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition
ECP announces by-elections in three Faisalabad constituencies on Oct 5
Dialysis center in Mirpurkhas providing relief to Kidney patients: DC
Kandiwal police arrest person for sheltering proclaimed offender
Dr. Nida Iqbal takes charge as Assistant Commissioner Kohat
NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad from Aug 24-28
SACM, Mayor visits rain-affected areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Monsoon management a shared responsibility,' says Saeed Ghani2 minutes ago
-
COAS, Chinese FM reaffirm resolve to strengthen all-weather strategic partnership22 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases Rs1.789 Billion grant for Gomal University pensioners22 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Fahd bin Muqrin's mother42 minutes ago
-
Notorious dacoit killed in police encounter in DI Khan42 minutes ago
-
Indian military occupation turns Kashmir into valley of death, despair & widows: report says2 hours ago
-
NDMA orders evacuation along Sutlej River as Harike flow surges past 111,000 cusecs10 hours ago
-
Pakistan gifts replica of iconic Fasting Buddha to Cambodia’s National Museum11 hours ago
-
SK Hydro expands flagship education program11 hours ago
-
PTI always created hurdles in dialogue: Rana11 hours ago
-
PERA launches operation against encroachments in Chiniot11 hours ago
-
Denmark, Pakistan to Strengthen Cooperation on Clean Energy Transition12 hours ago