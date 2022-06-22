Monsoon may cause widespread rainfall from June 29: DG Met office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Most parts of the country including Federal capital are expected to receive monsoon rains from June 29, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director General Mehar Sahibzada Khan said on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall during monsoon may trigger flash flooding in hilly and urban areas, he said while speaking to ptv news.

He said that the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities following the Pakistan Meteorological Department's weather alerts of torrential rains have issued directives to the departments concerned to scale up disaster management activities to cope with the impending risk of flooding in urban areas.

All federal and provincial disaster management authorities asked to take precautionary measures to deal with the possible catastrophic effects of the expected monsoon rains, he said.

Replying to a question, he said the monsoon rains would bring down the temperature in cities at night, adding that the pre-monsoon rains with strong winds has turned the weather pleasant in Islamabad and brought the temperature considerably down.

He also warned that heavy monsoon rains might generate flash urban flooding in big cities of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, adding that the authority was also put on high alert to deal with any emergency and flash flood in Nallah Lai during monsoon season.