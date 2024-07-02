Open Menu

Monsoon Operation To Be Monitored Through Safe City Cameras

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to monitor monsoon operations through Safe City cameras in the provincial capital.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq held here at WASA headquarters on Tuesday.Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad and LWMC Managing Director Babar Sahib Din also attended it.

The meeting reviewed arrangements to tackle rains during the monsoon season in Lahore. WASA MD Ghufran Ahmad briefed the minister on the monsoon plan. The minister directed that special attention be given to 31 underpasses in Lahore during rains, emphasizing that traffic flow should not be disrupted during the cleaning operations. He directed that staff from LWMC, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and LDA be deployed at WASA relief camps.

All line departments were urged to work to ensure maximum facilitation for the public, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The minister warned that no slackness will be tolerated in achieving the targets set by the chief minister. Zeeshan Rafiq mentioned that the central monsoon control room has been established at the WASA office, with representatives from the Municipal Corporation Lahore, LDA and LWMC present there.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood said that arrangements were reviewed in joint meetings after each rain. He mentioned that the drainage process was completed in most areas of Lahore within half an hour after the rain the previous day. WASA MD Ghufran Ahmad reported that 5,900 field staff work in shifts around the clock. In anticipation of heavier rains, better arrangements have been made compared to the last year, he added.

