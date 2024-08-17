Monsoon plantation campaign launched in Dara Adam Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Monsoon plantation campaign was inaugurated in Olsi Khan Park, Dara Adam Khel on Saturday in order to combat air pollution and promote environmental sustainability.

Brigadier Arsalan Mustafa Qureshi, Colonel Umair Ismail and Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz Khan led the drive by planting saplings.

The were joined by Muhammad Ali Hilal, Range Officer of Forest Department, Tribal Sub-Division and other officials.

The campaign was aimed to expand to government schools and offices, with a goal of increasing tree cover and reducing pollution.

On this occasion, Brigadier Qureshi emphasized the importance of tree plantation in purifying the air and pledged continued support for the initiative.