Monsoon Plantation Drive 2025 Kicks Off In Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A grand tree plantation ceremony was held at Sports Complex Kohat, marking the launch of the "Monsoon Plantation Drive 2025". 'The event was organized in collaboration with Kohat Forest Division and aimed to promote environmental friendliness and sustainability.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, the special guest, officially inaugurated the campaign by planting a guava sapling, setting a commendable example for others to follow.
According to the details, the ceremony saw active participation from various stakeholders, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal and sports players, who planted fruit trees as part of the campaign.
A total of 30 fruit trees were planted in the Sports Complex, while another 20 plants were distributed among the participants.
The event also highlighted the importance of community involvement in environmental conservation and the role of tree plantation in eliminating pollution and promoting sustainability.
Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the significance of tree plantation, noting that trees are not only essential for environmental conservation but also valuable assets for future generations.
The event also underscored the need for collective efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability.
