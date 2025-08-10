Open Menu

Monsoon Plantation Drive 2025 Kicks Off In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Monsoon Plantation Drive 2025 kicks off in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A grand tree plantation ceremony was held at Sports Complex Kohat, marking the launch of the "Monsoon Plantation Drive 2025". 'The event was organized in collaboration with Kohat Forest Division and aimed to promote environmental friendliness and sustainability.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, the special guest, officially inaugurated the campaign by planting a guava sapling, setting a commendable example for others to follow.

According to the details, the ceremony saw active participation from various stakeholders, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal and sports players, who planted fruit trees as part of the campaign.

A total of 30 fruit trees were planted in the Sports Complex, while another 20 plants were distributed among the participants.

The event also highlighted the importance of community involvement in environmental conservation and the role of tree plantation in eliminating pollution and promoting sustainability.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the significance of tree plantation, noting that trees are not only essential for environmental conservation but also valuable assets for future generations.

The event also underscored the need for collective efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

1 hour ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

2 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

3 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

4 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

5 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan