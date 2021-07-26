Monsoon plantation drive in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Monsoon plantation drive is in full swing at different places and all public sector organizations are fully participating in it.

This was told during a meeting regarding monsoon plantation drive held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano in the chair.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC Obaid Doggar, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) Anwar Akbar Khan and Habibullah the officers of forests, agriculture, health, education, Social Welfare, Revenue and local government departments attended the meeting at large.

The meeting was told that trees would be planted at all public places including public parks, public sector offices, schools, colleges, universities, sides of roads and canals.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood all necessary arrangements regarding monsoon plantation drive have been completed. He appealed the people of Peshawar to protect plants planted during the campaign to turn Peshawar into a clean and green city.