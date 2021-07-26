UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Plantation Drive In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:21 PM

Monsoon plantation drive in full swing

Monsoon plantation drive is in full swing at different places and all public sector organizations are fully participating in it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Monsoon plantation drive is in full swing at different places and all public sector organizations are fully participating in it.

This was told during a meeting regarding monsoon plantation drive held here with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano in the chair.

Besides, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC Obaid Doggar, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) Anwar Akbar Khan and Habibullah the officers of forests, agriculture, health, education, Social Welfare, Revenue and local government departments attended the meeting at large.

The meeting was told that trees would be planted at all public places including public parks, public sector offices, schools, colleges, universities, sides of roads and canals.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood all necessary arrangements regarding monsoon plantation drive have been completed. He appealed the people of Peshawar to protect plants planted during the campaign to turn Peshawar into a clean and green city.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Agriculture All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Tajik Ambassador discuss enha ..

6 minutes ago

Lions fly-half Russell to resume training in South ..

17 seconds ago

People of AJK reposed confidence in narrative of P ..

18 seconds ago

Springboks coach Davids says Ox could be successor ..

22 seconds ago

Chief Executive Officer IESCO to hold on line Katc ..

25 seconds ago

BISE starts HSC annual exams under corona SoPs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.