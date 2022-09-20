Monsoon plantation drive kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Monsoon plantation drive was started in local judiciary of the district under Green and Shadab Judicial Complexes vision of Chief Justice Lahore High Court here on Monday.

District and Sessions Judge Sardar Muhammad Akram Khan opened the drive by planning a sapling at the judiciary complex.

He said on the occasion that development in all sectors can be ensured through launching plantation campaign.

He said to make the country green, everyone has to play own part for converting the country clean and beautiful.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Zahid Hussain Bakhtiar said citizens should plant trees in their homes.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamad Ahmad Qureshi said trees play an important role in providing mental peace.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Naveed Akhtar said a greater number of trees should be planted to eliminate environmental pollution.

Block Officer of the Complex, Abdul Rehman said 121, 000 saplings would be planted in the local district.