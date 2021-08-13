UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Plantation Drive; Noshin Plants Tree At Circuit House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

Monsoon Plantation Drive; Noshin plants tree at Circuit House

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Services and General Administration Department South Punjab Noshin Malik on Friday said that Tree planting was a form of charity and essential for the betterment and survival of human health.

"We must actively participate in the plantation campaign to provide a clean environment to our coming generations," she expressed these views while planting a tree under the Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign at Circuit House Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary Admin Services and General Administration Department South Punjab Abdul Sabur Thakur, Deputy Secretary I&C Services and General Administration Department South Punjab Dr Abu Bakar and Staff Officer to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Mujahid Abbas were also participated in the tree plantation campaign.

