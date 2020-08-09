Monsoon plantation drive starts in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz on Sunday inaugurated the monsoon plantation drive by planting a sapling here at Shimla Hills.

Addressing the ceremony, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Tiger Force (TF) would play a vital role in afforestation campaign in the country as they had performed well during the outbreak of COVID-19 when everyone was reluctant to work by the fear of the pandemic.

The members of TF worked day and night and provided ration to the people during the lockdown and also helped COVID-19 patients and district administrations as well, he added.

The speaker said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, billion tree plantation drive would be made successful in the country, adding "We have exceeded the target of .5 million to 1.2 million tree plantation with the help and support of Commissioner Hazara division." He said that beside making the plantation drive successful, the existing forests would be saved from timber mafia.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also appreciated the commissioner' s efforts for a successful afforestation campaign in the region.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony the Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz said that forests were the green economy and we all had to take part for the noble cause.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan was leading the plantation drive in the province to make it successful, he added.

He further said that besides plantation of new forests, saving the existing jungles were more important adding "We will not let anybody to chop the trees from the forests and exemplary punishments will be awarded to the timber mafia agents."The chief secretary disclosed TF would be institutionalize as it had played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kamiz Niaz also visited Abbottabad, Haripur and Manshera plantation drive gala and appreciated the efforts of students particularly females in the afforestation campaign in the division.