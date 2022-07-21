UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Plantation Drive Starts In Lower Dir

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Muhammad Hamza Abbas on Thursday launched Monsoon 2022 plantation campaign by planting saplings in sub-division Samarbagh of Dir Lower

SDFO Jandol, Ranger Officer and others participated in the event.

Talking to the event participants and media representatives, the Assistant Commissioner highlighted the importance of plantation and requested the public to take part in the drive.

He said that clean environment is associated with plantation, so more planting should be done to maintain beauty of the area.

