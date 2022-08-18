Monsoon plantations begin in UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Idrees Khan here Thursday inaugurated monsoon plantation campaign in the university.

Accompanied by Principal Quaid-e-Azam Commerce College, Professor Dr Yourad Ahsan Zia, Provost Dr Fazal Sher Khan and others senior officers of the administration, the vice chancellor inaugurated the monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling.

The vice chancellor said tree plantation was a viable option to offset the effects of global warming. Idrees asked officials of the administration and students to take part in plantation campaign. Later, students also took part in plantation drive and planted saplings of different species.