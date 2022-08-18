UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Plantations Begin In UoP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Monsoon plantations begin in UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Idrees Khan here Thursday inaugurated monsoon plantation campaign in the university.

Accompanied by Principal Quaid-e-Azam Commerce College, Professor Dr Yourad Ahsan Zia, Provost Dr Fazal Sher Khan and others senior officers of the administration, the vice chancellor inaugurated the monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling.

The vice chancellor said tree plantation was a viable option to offset the effects of global warming. Idrees asked officials of the administration and students to take part in plantation campaign. Later, students also took part in plantation drive and planted saplings of different species.

Related Topics

Peshawar Commerce

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

13 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.