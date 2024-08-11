Monsoon planting campaign kicked off in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Department of Communications and Construction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a monsoon planting campaign under the auspices of Deputy Commissioner Kohat.

SDA Faridullah Marwat along with a team of officials including XEN Building Engineer Shamsur Rehman Marwat, SDO Zahidullah and sub-engineers kicked off the initiative by planting saplings in his office here on Sunday.

On this occasion, Faridullah emphasized the significance of plantations, stating, "Each tree we plant represents a new lease of life, making our world more beautiful and livable place for generations to come. He also urged for taking collective action to make the earth greener and create a prosperous future through the campaign.