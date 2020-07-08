UrduPoint.com
Monsoon Preparations Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:03 AM

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different localities to review the preparations of WASA for dealing with emergencies during monsoon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different localities to review the preparations of WASA for dealing with emergencies during monsoon.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry and others were also present.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali went to Nisar colony, Waris Pura and other areas and inspected the preparations of WASA. He said that during the rainy season, all the machinery and vehicles of WASA department should be operational and availability of all field staff should be ensured so that rain water can be drained in time.

He said that rainwater should immediate be drained from low lying areas and public should be satisfied with the progress of WASA.

He directed that cleaning and desalination campaign of sewer lines should be completedbefore rains.

