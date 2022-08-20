Monsoon rain: roof collapse claims 8 lives in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Devastating monsoon rains and accompanying deluges continued to wreak havoc in Balochistan as eight more people lost their lives in two different incidents of roof collapse in Jaffarabad and Dera Bugti districts of the province.

"Five people of a family in Goth Mir Khan Sobdrani Gandakha died instantly as the roof of their mud house caved in," official sources confirmed, adding three ill-fated family members also passed away when roof of their home collapsed in Dera Bugti district.

Later, bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the debris by the area people.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the monsoon rains and flood has so far claimed 215 lives in flood affected districts of the province. Those who died in rain-related incidents included 98 men, 48 women and 61 children.

PDMA reports further said that mostly deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi districts of Balochsitan.

About losses to property, reports said that 23117 houses were damaged, 6057 houses collapsed and 17060 houses partially damaged during the monsoon rains that started in June, 2022.

Incessant rain and flash floods affected 18 bridges and 690 km highway while it also killed as many as 107377 cattle.

It may be mentioned here that except-Quetta-Sukkar highway, Balochistan is cut off with the rest of the country through rail and road links.

Quetta-Karachi road links through Lasbela is disconnected for almost a week due to washing away of the main bridge at Uthal while due to landsliding and continuous rains, traffic at Quetta-Zhob and Quetta-Lorali connecting Balochistan with Punjab and KPK is also suspended for last two days.

The railway track at Notal and Dera Murad Jamali is also inundated in flood water suspending rail service between Balochistan and rest of the country.

Government is striving hard to restore the road and rail link as soon as possible, however torrential rain and flood is hampering the relief and rehabilitation efforts put in place in this connection.

However, under the supervision of PDMA, local administration and Pak Army relief and rehabilitation operation is going on in affected districts.

"Relief materials including 600 tents, 1400 food packets, 400 blankets, 400 mats and 400 gas cylinders were distributed among the victims in Naseerabad, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Saifullah and Kohlu districts.