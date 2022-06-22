UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Rain Spells To Improve Water Levels At Major Dams: Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Monsoon rain spells to improve water levels at major dams: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :As the fresh monsoon rains are likely to increase water level of major reservoirs, the Chairman Federal Flood Commission advised on Wednesday all the dams operating authorities to exercise extra vigilance of the reservoirs' operation.

Talking to ptv news, Chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal said that the overall water storage capacity at major reservoirs of the country had reached its lowest points while 'good monsoon showers' are expected to improve the situation.

He also asked the district administrations to monitor the situation of their respective areas and emphasized upon public awareness campaigns about natural calamities.

He urged people living in low-lying areas to remain alert and immediately report any kind of emergency.

Replying to a question, he said that flood commission department had asked the Met Office to ensure a timely weather forecast, adding that a timely and correct flood forecast would certainly help in managing flood situation.

The national and provincial agencies besides the provincial disaster management authorities, representatives of the Armed Forces, National Highway Authority, Federal Commission for Floods and WAPDA were apprised about the state of preparedness and measures to be taken to deal with monsoon challenges.

He also asked all city administrations to speed up their efforts to clear nullahs, adding that they should utilize their funds timely.

The nullahs are cleaned each year, but because of encroachments, some portions cannot be cleaned and thus they are choked during heavy downpours, he said.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water WAPDA Alert NHA All PTV Rains

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

1 hour ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.