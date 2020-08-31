Monsoon Rainfall: Overgrown shrubs, bushes spoil capital beauty

Shrubs, bushes and grass have grown wildly at green areas, streets and footpaths of the Federal Capital during the continual rain spells of Monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Shrubs, bushes and grass have grown wildly at green areas, streets and footpaths of the Federal Capital during the continual rain spells of Monsoon season.

Overgrown shrubbery at parks, greenbelts and pavements do not only pose serious threat to the human lives but also negate the long-cherished slogan of the Islamabad-The Beautiful.

It is high time for the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) to carry out massive operation across the city to cut the overgrown grass, bushes and shrubs before they turned into breeding places for dangerous insects.

"The trimming of greenbelts and removal of shrubs along the footpaths should be carried out on regular basis, especially during the Monsoon season," Abdul Qadir, stressed while pointing out the grass that has grown above normal size over the Greenbelt of G-7/4.

Qadir said he felt inhibited due to presence of the wild bushes and grass in his area as his son used to venture out-door every evening with friends.

He complained about slackness of the authorities concerned which had not take action against his complaints regarding the issue.

Zafran, a resident of sector G-8, said he used to spend time with his friends on greenbelts in evening to enjoy cool weather out-door.

"I am forced to spend my free time indoor as no authority bother to trim the greenbelt of my area," he regretted.

Shahzad Haider, another resident of sector G-8, said he had abandoned to visit the park in his area for morning walk as the grass along the running track had grown longer than average size.

He urged the departments concerned to rectify the situation at the earliest.

The situation is bleak across the capital as greenbelts, alleys and parks were not giving a better look, forcing citizens to spend their free time at home, said a government servant requesting anonymity.

Talking to APP, IMC Director Environment Irfan Khan Niazi rejected the impression, saying 'the greenbelts are being trimmed on regular basis.' Besides, teams have been deputed at every sector for removal of shrubs and bushes, he addedThe bushes and shrubs grow at a fast pace in the Monsoon season, he replied when asked about constant public complaints in that regard.

/395/778