Monsoon Rainfall To Intensify Until August 5, Chenab River At Risk Of Flooding: PMD DG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director General Mahr Sahibzad Khan Wednesday predicted that the country will experience continued rainfall until 4 to 5 August, with a focus on the Chenab river, which is expected to face an alarming situation.
Talking to ptv news channel , he said the Chenab river will be under significant pressure due to the heavy downpour, posing a risk of flooding in nearby areas, adding, while other rivers are also expected to swell, the Chenab river is of particular concern.
The PMD has advised authorities and residents to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant in the face of this impending situation, he added.
The continued rainfall is expected to bring relief from the heat, but also poses a threat to infrastructure and human settlements, making it essential for timely action to mitigate potential disasters, he mentioned.
In response to a question, Director General of Meteorology, Mahr Sahibzad Khan, emphasized the importance of staying informed about the latest weather updates, particularly regarding lightning and other severe weather conditions.
He advised all concerned departments and citizens to regularly check the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) website for the latest forecasts, warnings, and updates.
By doing so, individuals can stay ahead of potentially hazardous weather situations and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety, he added.
The DG Met stressed that staying informed is crucial in minimizing the risks associated with severe weather events, and encouraged everyone to make it a habit to regularly check the PMD website for updates, especially during the monsoon season when weather conditions can change rapidly.
In response to another question, DG expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for providing Pakistan with advanced technology for lightning prediction tools, adding, through this collaboration, Pakistan has acquired 26 lightning prediction tools, enabling the Meteorological Department to accurately predict lightning strikes in various cities across the country.
This cutting-edge technology has significantly enhanced Pakistan's weather forecasting capabilities, allowing for timely warnings and updates to be issued to the public, he added.
The DG Met acknowledged the importance of this technology in saving lives and minimizing damage caused by lightning strikes, and appreciated the Chinese government's support in strengthening Pakistan's meteorological infrastructure.
With this new technology, Pakistan is now better equipped to predict and prepare for severe weather events, including lightning storms, he mentioned.
Mahr Sahibzad Khan also warned that monsoon rains are expected to intensify in various cities across Pakistan, bringing heavy downpours that will surpass the previous spell's rainfall totals.
Notably, the previous spell of monsoon rains did not reach the 100 mm mark, but the upcoming spell is predicted to exceed this threshold, indicating a significant increase in rainfall intensity, he added.
This intensification of monsoon rains will lead to a higher risk of urban flooding, landslides, and other weather-related hazards, he added.
The DG Met advised citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of heightened rainfall activity.
With the rains expected to intensify, it is crucial for residents to stay informed about the latest weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities to minimize the risks associated with the heavy downpours.
