UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Rains: 105 Died, 61 Injured In Balochistan: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Monsoon rains: 105 died, 61 injured in Balochistan: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :At least 105 people died, 61 injured whereas over 1000 have been displaced due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan, spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, she said due to recent floods in the province over 5000 livestock and houses were completely damaged, whereas partially loss occurred to over 7000 houses.

Out of total 220 disconnected roads, around 185 have been restored while work on restoration of 34 was in progress.

Likewise, the rains also damaged 44 bridges out of which 38 were restored. Different types of machinery including loaders, tractors, excavators was also deployed in the field to carry out relief operation in smooth way.

There was no loss occurred to major dams, however 1020 small dams were damaged on which rehabilitation work underway, she maintained.

Sharing details of relief measures taken by the Balochistan government, she said the provincial government continued relief operation in the rain-affected districts by utilising all available resources.

Farah Shah praised the initiative of the provincial government and the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for issuing compensation money to the families of the people who died due to heavy monsoon rains and floods.

"The Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo released Rs. 92.4 million for the families of rain victims and deceased persons," she said".

She noted that Kech, Turbat Lasbela and Jhal Magsi were the most affected areas. Roads were disconnected, however, after provision of helicopter by the Pakistan Army and the provincial government the relief operations were being carried out on war footing.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and other departments were pursuing the relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected areas to protect the life and property of the people in the current emergency situation, she added.

The Balochistan spokesperson categorically stated that the provincial government would not compromise on relief and rehabilitation of the catastrophe-stricken people.

"The government is trying its best to provide all possible relief to the rain-hit people by shifting them to safer places," she said, adding the civil administration was making all out efforts to provide tents, ration and medical facilities to the affectees.

The National Highways Authority was also directed for immediate restoration and repair of the structures affected by the rains, she maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Army Died Farah Turbat Progress Lasbela Money All Government Best Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

8 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

2 hours ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.